Interactive Map: Tracking 2022 California midterm election results

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California’s 2022 general election is being held Nov. 8. Candidates are vying for the offices of California Governor, California Attorney General and U.S. Senator, along with other statewide races.

In the Sacramento region, the top races include the 3rd Congressional District and 9th Congressional District. Seats on the Sacramento City Council and Sacramento County Board of Supervisors are also being decided.

The 3rd Congressional District race has Republican Assemblymember Kevin Kiley and Democrat Kermit Jones trying to best one another to represent the newly formed district. Meanwhile, incumbent Congressman Josh Harder is running in District 9 against San Joaquin County Supervisor Tom Patti.

Cities like Elk Grove have also pitched their first-ever tax measure to voters, with Elk Grove in particular trying to gather additional funds to address quality of life and public safety. Sacramento also has local measures trying to address homelessness and youth funding.

You can follow along with election results from home with our interactive map below:

