Report: Several dead after planes collide at airport in Santa Cruz County

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Multiple people are dead after two planes crashed while landing at the Watsonville Municipal Airport in Santa Cruz County.

A tweet from the city’s official account says the report came in just before 3 p.m. Thursday. The same tweet also has a photo of damage at the airport.

According to an FAA statement sent to ABC News, the two planes involved were a single-engine Cessna 152 and a twin-engine Cessna 340.

The FAA says one person was in the Cessna 152 and two people were in the Cessna 340, though it did not provide an update on their conditions.

