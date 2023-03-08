Acheson Wine Company is ABC10's Business of the Month for August 2023

Acheson Wine Company has a popular tasting room at 1629 19th St. in midtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — ABC10 is pleased to announce Acheson Wine Company is the recipient of the ABC10 We Stand For You Business of the Month for Aug. 2023.

Acheson Wine Company has a popular tasting room at 1629 19th St. in midtown Sacramento. Instead of making wine and putting it into bottles, they put it into a 5-gallon stainless steel kegs to keep it preserved. Customers can then get the wine in a refillable bottle, making it a sustainable and eco-friendly wine tasting.

“It feels amazing that Acheson Wine Company has been nominated for ABC10’s Business of the Month. We are so grateful for the award and want to thank ABC10 and the Sacramento community for all the support," said co-owner Loraine Scott.

ABOUT THE AWARD

ABC10 wants to recognize the local contributions of business owners in the greater Sacramento area. In partnership with local Chambers of Commerce and community leaders, ABC10 presents the We Stand for You business award. This is a community-driven award that acknowledges businesses going above and beyond to support their community.

Each month, the community can nominate a local business that is working to make their community a better place. A select group of Sacramento business and Chambers of Commerce leaders will pick a business of the month from those nominees. Each business of the month will then be in the running for the title of ABC10’s We Stand for You Business of the Year. Every business of the month and the annual winner will be recognized on ABC10 and be gifted other rewards.

A business can be nominated if they meet the following criteria:

Be a Northern California-based and family-owned company

Must be considered a small business and operate with 150 employees or less

Give back to the community in some way i.e. monetary, time (volunteering), item donations, new programs etc.

Have a clear mission to give back to the community

Must provide an example of how the nominee is involved and improving the community in a positive way **being involved includes in-person and/or virtual participation at community events, meetings, programs etc.**

Nominations can be submitted by anyone close to the business, such as an employee, client, banker, attorney, or other advisor. Business owners can also self-nominate. A business does not need to be a member of a chamber to be nominated.