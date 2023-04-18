x
'Beam Team' | Kings fans beaming with pride outside the Golden 1 Center

With the Kings taking a 2-0 lead, this Western Conference series will now shift to the Warriors' territory for Game 3 on Thursday night.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — 'Light the beam! Light the beam!'

Sacramento Kings fans chant outside the Golden 1 Center as their team beats the Warriors 114-106 for a 2-0 lead in this playoff series.

The Kings are the first team to put the Warriors down 0-2 in a playoff series in the Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green era!

De’Aaron Fox scored 24 points and made a backbreaking 3-pointer that led the playoff newcomer NBA team to a second straight victory Monday night.

Unsurprisingly, Kings fans came out and showed out for their team.

Below is a look at the hype from Sacramento Kings fans showing off their pride.

Sacramento Kings fans for Game 2 vs Warriors

Kings fans for Game 2 vs Warriors

ABC10's Kevin John captured the moment right after the game when the Kings officially became 2-0.

ABC10's Matt George captures the new song of Sacramento.

ABC10's Kevin John talks with rapper 50 Cent who says he is the Kings' good luck charm.

Watch more from ABC10: Sacramento Kings Playoff Game 2 Update: Kings take down Warriors, 2-0 in series

