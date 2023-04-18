'Beam Team' | Kings fans beaming with pride outside the Golden 1 Center

With the Kings taking a 2-0 lead, this Western Conference series will now shift to the Warriors' territory for Game 3 on Thursday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — 'Light the beam! Light the beam!'

Sacramento Kings fans chant outside the Golden 1 Center as their team beats the Warriors 114-106 for a 2-0 lead in this playoff series.

The Kings are the first team to put the Warriors down 0-2 in a playoff series in the Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green era!

De’Aaron Fox scored 24 points and made a backbreaking 3-pointer that led the playoff newcomer NBA team to a second straight victory Monday night.

The Western Conference series will now shift to the Warriors' territory for Game 3 on Thursday night.

Unsurprisingly, Kings fans came out and showed out for their team.

Below is a look at the hype from Sacramento Kings fans showing off their pride.

Sacramento Kings fans for Game 2 vs Warriors 1/23

2/23

3/23

4/23

5/23

6/23

7/23

8/23

9/23

10/23

11/23

12/23

13/23

14/23

15/23

16/23

17/23

18/23

19/23

20/23

21/23

22/23

23/23 1 / 23

ABC10's Kevin John captured the moment right after the game when the Kings officially became 2-0.

The beam is lit and Golden 1 Center is going crazy. pic.twitter.com/vpE1LD14cW — Kevin John (@heykevinjohn) April 18, 2023

ABC10's Matt George captures the new song of Sacramento.

The song of Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/j4PD32pIHT — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 18, 2023

ABC10's Kevin John talks with rapper 50 Cent who says he is the Kings' good luck charm.

Here’s a little unknown fact:



The @SacramentoKings are undefeated whenever @50cent is in the building. pic.twitter.com/CPBmjQlgoE — Kevin John (@heykevinjohn) April 18, 2023