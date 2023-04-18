'Beam Team' | Kings fans beaming with pride outside the Golden 1 Center

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — 'Light the beam! Light the beam!'
Sacramento Kings fans chant outside the Golden 1 Center as their team beats the Warriors 114-106 for a 2-0 lead in this playoff series.
The Kings are the first team to put the Warriors down 0-2 in a playoff series in the Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green era!
De’Aaron Fox scored 24 points and made a backbreaking 3-pointer that led the playoff newcomer NBA team to a second straight victory Monday night.
The Western Conference series will now shift to the Warriors' territory for Game 3 on Thursday night.
Unsurprisingly, Kings fans came out and showed out for their team.
Below is a look at the hype from Sacramento Kings fans showing off their pride.
ABC10's Kevin John captured the moment right after the game when the Kings officially became 2-0.
ABC10's Matt George captures the new song of Sacramento.
ABC10's Kevin John talks with rapper 50 Cent who says he is the Kings' good luck charm.
