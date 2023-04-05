Jesuit Boys volleyball team dominating the competition

The Marauders are on the quest to defend their section title

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — When it comes to boys volleyballs teams in the Sac-Joaquin Section, there's the Jesuit Marauders and then there's everybody else.

Not only are they the defending section champs, they're currently ranked among the top 25 in the state.

The Marauders are currently entering the best part of the season, championship time. After breezing through league play undefeated, they now set their sights on defending their section title.

"We compete for each other not for ourselves. That's been our motto this year," said Vince Semon, senior outside hitter.

"There's definitely a camaraderie," said Colin Marks, senior setter. "The amount of time we've played together, how many seasons we've all played together."

Part of the team's success can be attributed to their eight seniors, two of which, are ranked in the top 15 in the nation in their respective categories, kills and assists.

"We always are pushing each other. Our coaches are doing a really good job to make sure we have these goals to work toward," said Semon, currently ranked No.13 in the nation for kills.

The leader of the team is Head Coach Sara Marks, and for her, it's a family affair. Her husband, Steve, is an assistant coach, and her son, Colin, is a senior on the team. Also, the youngest Marks child is often seen at practice and is always eager to help out.

"It's been fun to be able to coach our children, but also their friends," said Coach Marks. "We're all family. It's a volleyball family. We all get along. We really, really enjoy it."

The Marauders are currently in the midst of the Section Championships, and they have earned the #1 seed. The team also has multiple players who have already committed to be playing on the next level.

"I just hope we finish the season strong, the way we started and hopefully continuously making history," said Coach Marks.

