Kemp's sacrifice fly lifts A's over Red Sox 7-6 in 12

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Tony Kemp hit a game-winning sacrifice fly with nobody out in a three the 12th inning, and the Oakland Athletics rallied past beat the Boston Red Sox 7-6 to snap the Red Sox’s eight-game winning streak.

Sean Murphy and Seth Brown each singled to start the rally before Jed Lowrie’s tying RBI double off Matt Andriese (2-3), who couldn’t close out the 4-hour, 24-minute game. Marwin González put Boston ahead on a single with one out in the 12th inning before a single by Kiké Hernández made it 6-4.