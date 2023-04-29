Excitement builds for NBA Playoffs Game 7 as the Sacramento Kings return home

Fans are taking their energy into Game 7, rallying behind the team who they hope will move onto the conference semi-finals.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Excitement is building for Game 7 of the NBA playoffs as the Sacramento Kings take on the Golden State Warriors in the last game of Round 1.

Some Kings fans have been waiting a longtime to see the kind of success the team has had this season.

The game will be held at Golden 1 Center and will determine who will move onto the conference semi-finals.

"After the last game, I think we're going to get the dub for sure," said Leo Castellano III, a Sacramento Kings Fan.

The Kings beat the Warriors 118-99 in Game 6 in San Francisco, Thursday.

"It felt really good to punch them in the mouth in Game 6 — to make them lose at home. D'Aaron brought it back. I'm excited," said Carlos Cajelo, from Sacramento. "I've been a Kings fan since I moved out here in 4th grade from Dublin. I had a 510 area code and switched it to 916. Kings, baby!"

While there are plenty of new fans hyped for the game, some have been around throughout the entire drought.

"I've been waiting for the past 17 years. I think I was 5 years old the last time Kings made it to the playoffs," said Julian Quintero from West Sacramento.

Local businesses are also excited to see so much energy in and around DOCO, including Capitol Agenda, which is a half clothing shop, half barber shop.

They sold out of their Kings merchandise because so many fans want to represent the beam team.

"Since the kings have been winning, we've definitely seen an influx of people come through so we're excited about that," said Torrence Washington, a barber at Capitol Agenda.

"Honestly it's so surreal. I've been a Kings fan since 2002. I was actually there at the Playoff game in Arco Arena way back then. I'm ready for Game 7. Ready to take a win," Castellano said.

Game 7 can be found on ABC10 at 12:30 p.m. PDT Sunday.

