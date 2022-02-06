x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sacramento Kings

Barnes scores 24, Kings hold on to beat Thunder 113-103

Harrison Barnes had 24 points and nine rebounds, and the Sacramento Kings held on and beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 113-103 on Saturday night.
Credit: AP
Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) lays the ball up as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Mamadi Diakite and guard Josh Giddey (3) defend during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. The Kings won 113-103. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Harrison Barnes had 24 points and nine rebounds, and the Sacramento Kings held on and beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 113-103 on Saturday night. 

Tyrese Haliburton added 13 points and a career-high 17 assists to help the Kings to their second win in three games following a seven-game losing streak. Moe Harkless also had a double-double for Sacramento with 18 points and 11 rebounds. 

The Kings led nearly the entire game and trailed for only 30 seconds while stopping the Thunder’s three-game winning streak.

In Other News

Interim head coach Alvin Gentry on Davion Mitchell's career night in Kings 126-114 loss to Warriors