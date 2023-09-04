Kings v. Warriors | What to know about Sacramento Kings' return to the playoffs

What you need to know about tickets, home games and more.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The first round of the playoffs will be a battle for Northern California dominance.

The Sacramento Kings will meet the Golden State Warriors in their first playoff game in 16 seasons.

Earlier this season, the Kings busted their historic NBA playoff drought against the Portland Trailblazers. In addition to that playoff berth clinch, the Kings secured homecourt advantage for games 1 and 2, which also means games 5 and 7 will be played in Sacramento as well if needed.

However, don't be surprised if the home courts are a little more split than usual. Northern California has more than its fair share of Warriors fans in addition to Kings fans.

Here's what to know as the Kings prepare to meet the Warriors Saturday.

Tickets

Single-game playoff tickets go on sale April 10 at noon. Season ticket members will get priority access to playoff tickets.

Watch parties for away games?

Even though the Bay Area isn't too far from Sacramento, the Kings will be inviting fans to the Golden 1 Center to watch away games. The watch parties are free, but a ticket will be required for entry into the arena. More information will be shared on this as the schedule is released.

Watch on Air

The first round between the Warriors and the Kings takes airs at 5:30 p.m. on April 15. It can be watched on ABC.

What games will be home games?

For the first round, the Kings third seed has guaranteed them home games for games 1 and 2 and, if needed, games 5 and 7.

Prior Matchups

The Warriors last battled the Kings April 7 in the Golden 1 Center, toppling the Kings. Here's how the fared over the season.

Warriors defeat Kings: 130-125 / Oct. 23, 2022

Warriors defeat Kings: 116-113 / Nov. 7, 2022

Kings defeat Warriors: 122-115 / Nov. 13, 2022

Warriors defeat Kings: 119-97 / April 7, 2023

While the Warriors beat the Kings in April, it's not quite the whole story. The Warriors were still trying to clinch their playoff berth, and the Kings sat out some of their key players.

