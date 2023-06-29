x
Sacramento Kings

Report: Harrison Barnes agrees to new contract extension with Sacramento Kings

The re-signing of Barnes comes after a draft night trade that freed up over $30 million in salary cap space.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Harrison Barnes has reportedly signed a new contract extension with the Sacramento Kings, according to ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski.

In a tweet from Wojnarowski, he says Barnes agreed to a three-year $54 million contract extension.

Second to De’Aaron Fox, Barnes is the longest tenured player on Sacramento’s roster and has established himself both as a solid locker room leader and reliable starter.

He played in all 89 games the Kings played in last year.

Prior reports suggested contract negotiations between Barnes and Sacramento had come to an abrupt halt at one point, leading to serious speculation both parties might have been heading in different directions.

