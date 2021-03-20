Sacramento Kings hold on, beat Boston Celtics 107-96 to sweep season series

The Sacramento Kings beat the Jayson Tatum-led Boston Celtics 107-96.

BOSTON — Richaun Holmes had 25 points, 11 rebounds, three blocked shots and two steals and the Sacramento Kings held on to beat Boston 107-96 and earn their first season sweep of the Celtics since 2007.

De'Aaron Fox scored 29 points, Buddy Hield had 22 and Harrison Barnes had 15 points and 13 rebounds for Sacramento, which has won consecutive games for the first time since Feb. 6-7.

Jaylen Brown had 19 points and 11 rebounds for Boston, which lost for the fourth time in five games to again fall below .500.

Kings next three games:

@ Sixers 3/20, 5:00 p.m.

@ Cavaliers 3/22, 4:30 p.m.

Hawks @ Kings 3/24, 4:30 p.m.

Kings with the 107-96 victory in Boston tonight and Sacramento sweeps the season series with the Celtics for the first time since the 2006-07 season. — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) March 20, 2021

Kings beat the Celtics to collect their second Straight win on this road trip, get their first victory in Boston since 2007. A 17-5 run for sacramento to close the game. — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) March 20, 2021

Sacramento Kings

De'Aaron Fox - 29 points, 5 assist, 2 rebounds

Richaun Holmes - 25 points, 2 assists, 11 rebounds

Buddy Hield - 22 points, 3 assists, 5 rebounds

Tyrese Haliburton - 4 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds

Harrison Barnes - 15 points, 3 assists, 13 rebounds

Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum - 15 points, 3 assists, 7 rebounds

Daniel Theis - 14 points, 1 assists, 8 rebounds

Kemba Walker - 16 points, 7 assists, 2 rebounds

Marcus Smart - 9 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds