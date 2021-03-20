Sacramento Kings hold on, beat Boston Celtics 107-96 to sweep season series

BOSTON — Richaun Holmes had 25 points, 11 rebounds, three blocked shots and two steals and the Sacramento Kings held on to beat Boston 107-96 and earn their first season sweep of the Celtics since 2007.
De'Aaron Fox scored 29 points, Buddy Hield had 22 and Harrison Barnes had 15 points and 13 rebounds for Sacramento, which has won consecutive games for the first time since Feb. 6-7.
Jaylen Brown had 19 points and 11 rebounds for Boston, which lost for the fourth time in five games to again fall below .500.
Kings next three games:
@ Sixers 3/20, 5:00 p.m.
@ Cavaliers 3/22, 4:30 p.m.
Hawks @ Kings 3/24, 4:30 p.m.
Sacramento Kings
De'Aaron Fox - 29 points, 5 assist, 2 rebounds
Richaun Holmes - 25 points, 2 assists, 11 rebounds
Buddy Hield - 22 points, 3 assists, 5 rebounds
Tyrese Haliburton - 4 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds
Harrison Barnes - 15 points, 3 assists, 13 rebounds
Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum - 15 points, 3 assists, 7 rebounds
Daniel Theis - 14 points, 1 assists, 8 rebounds
Kemba Walker - 16 points, 7 assists, 2 rebounds
Marcus Smart - 9 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds
Jaylen Brown - 19 points, 3 assists, 11 rebounds