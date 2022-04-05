Here's what you need to know about the Sacramento River Cats 2022 season

The River Cats' opening night game will be on April 5, at Sutter Health Park with the first pitch starting at 6:35 p.m.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Tuesday, the Sacramento River Cats are scheduled to kick off their season for the 2022 season.

The River Cats' opening night game, versus the Sugar Land Space Cowboys from Texas, has the first pitch scheduled at 6:35 p.m. at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento.

The team will play their first six games of the 2022 season vs. the Sugar Land Space Cowboys here in West Sacramento. Here are the details:

Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at 6:35 p.m.

Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 6:35 p.m.

Friday, April 8, 2022, at 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 6:35 p.m.

Sunday, April 10, 2022, at 6:35 p.m.

The team will play 72 of their 150 games this season at their home field of Sutter Health Park.

According to the River Cats, "All Saturday home games will have a 6:37 p.m. (PST) start and all Sundays, outside of July 3, will be 1:05 p.m. (PST) day games. All Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday games will have 6:35 p.m. (PST) starts."

The River Cats' full 2022 season schedule can be found HERE.

Fans can purchase their tickets by visiting rivercats.com, calling the River Cats ticket hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487), or emailing tickets@rivercats.com.

