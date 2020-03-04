SACRAMENTO, Calif — While UFC President Dana White continues to search for locations to host UFC 249 — slated for Apr. 18 — he'll have to cross California off his list of potential welcoming states.

As the state continues to endure enormous challenges in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the California State Athletic Commission announced on Thursday that it has canceled any combat events through May.

"The commission didn't take this decision lightly and understands the potential economic loss to promoters and the industry of combative sports," the state’s governing body said in a statement to ESPN. "We had to weigh the best interest of our fighters and the community around us."

Since staging a UFC Fight Night in an arena closed to fans in Brazil back on March 14, the organization had already canceled events from March 28 through April 11.

White remains committed to finding a location for UFC 249 and continues to organize and run fight cards during the coronavirus pandemic.

UFC Fight Night 175, which was scheduled to take place at Pechanga Arena in San Diego on May 16, will also be impacted by the commission's decision.

Rival mixed martial arts outfit Bellator was set to host an event in San Jose on May 9 and in Temecula on May 29.

For more sports news, follow Sean Cunningham on Twitter.

READ MORE:

FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS,

DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE: Governor Newsom gives an update on California's response to coronavirus (COVID-19) | April 2, 2020