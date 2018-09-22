If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

ABC10 Game of the Week: Elk Grove Thundering Herd vs Sheldon Huskies

The Sheldon Huskies improve to 2-0 in Delta League play after defeating the Elk Grove Thundering Herd 21-14 in our ABC10 Game of the Week.

The Sheldon Huskies (5-1) will visit the Davis Blue Devils (3-2) on Sept. 28. The Elk Grove Thundering Herd will face the Pleasant Grove Eagles (0-6) on Sept. 28.

Franklin Wildcats vs Jesuit Marauders

After holding a comfortable 35-0 halftime lead, the Jesuit Marauders put on another dominant performance to beat the Franklin Wildcats 42-7. The Marauders have now outscored their last three opponents 137-28.

The Jesuit Marauders (3-2) will continue Delta League play on Sept. 28 when they visit the Cosumnes Oaks Wolfpack (3-3). The Franklin Wildcats (2-4) will enjoy a bye week before returning to action on Oct. 5 to host Cosumnes Oaks.

Foothill Mustangs vs Rio Linda Knights

The Foothill Mustangs and the Rio Linda Knights lit up the scoreboard but the Mustangs suffer their first loss of the season in a 70-50 slugfest.

The Foothill Mustangs (4-1) will host the undefeated Colfax Falcons (5-0) on Sept. 28. The Rio Linda Knights (4-1) will look to knock off another undefeated team on the road when they visit the Ponderosa Bruins (5-0) on Sept. 28.

ABC10 Fan Game of the Week: Golden Sierra Grizzlies vs East Nicolaus Spartans

Our ABC10 Fan Game of the Week takes us to East Nicolaus where the Spartans shut out the Golden Sierra Grizzlies 46-0.

The East Nicolaus Spartans (5-0) have a bye week next week and will open Mid-Valley League play on Oct. 5 against the Trinity Wolves (0-4). The Golden Sierra Grizzlies (3-2) will open league play by hosting the Linden Lions (2-3) on Sept. 28.

