2 dead after car crashes into slough in Solano County

COURTLAND, Calif. — Two people are dead after a car crashed into the Sutter Slough in Solano County Thursday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officials say five people were in the car and two have been confirmed dead at the scene on Holland and Oxford roads near Courtland. It is unclear if the other three people were injured.

No further information is available at this time and ABC10 is on the scene. This story will be updated as we learn more.

