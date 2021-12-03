5 killed in single-vehicle crash on I-5 south of Stockton

The driver, a 33-year-old man, and four passengers -- a 42-year-old woman and three passengers whose ages have not been released -- all died in the crash.

FRENCH CAMP, Calif. — Five people were killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in French Camp, just south of Stockton, late Thursday night.

According to officers with California Highway Patrol’s Stockton branch, a person driving a 1997 Toyota vehicle was heading northbound on I-5 when the crash occurred just north of Roth Road.

Crash investigators say the driver “made an unsafe turning movement” causing the vehicle to lose control and careen into a tree.

The driver, a 33-year-old man, and four passengers -- a 42-year-old woman and three passengers whose ages have not been released -- all died in the crash. Investigators did not say if those people were pronounced dead at the scene or at the hospital, nor did they say if anyone else was in the car.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

