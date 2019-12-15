SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department believes two people are dead after they were hit by a car while arguing in the middle of the road Friday night, according to authorities.

The collision happened when someone driving a Volkswagen hit a man and woman around 11:30 p.m. near South Watt Avenue and Jackson Road, the police said.

Officers began life-saving efforts on the woman, who had major injuries, until fire personnel arrived. The woman was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

Fire personnel declared the man dead at the scene, according to the police department.

Officers conducted an initial canvas of the area for witnesses and evidence. Witnesses said the man and woman appeared to be arguing in the middle of the road after the pair got out of their car, according to police.

The driver of the Volkswagen was traveling southbound on South Watt Avenue and hit the man and woman while they were standing in the road.

Police noted that there are no crosswalks in the area and speed does not appear to be a factor in the collision. The driver of the Volkswagen remained on the scene and was cooperative with the investigation. There were no signs of impairment, the police said.

The Sacramento Police Department's Major Collision Investigation Unit (MCIU) has taken over the investigation of the incident.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the victims' identities once next of kin is notified.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Witnesses may also submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

