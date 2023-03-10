Child in critical condition after being hit by car in Arden Arcade

Officials say the 40-year-old driver was traveling northbound on Howe at the expressway and made a right turn when pedestrians were in the crosswalk.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. — A child was hit and seriously injured Tuesday evening while crossing a street in Arden Arcade, according officials.

The girl and her mother were in a crosswalk at Alta Arden Expressway and Howe Avenue around 5:30 p.m. when they were hit by a pickup truck, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officials say the 40-year-old driver was traveling northbound on Howe at the expressway and made a right turn when pedestrians were in the road.

The girl is in critical condition, according to Sacramento Metro Fire. Her age was not released.

Officials say the driver stayed on scene and is cooperating in the investigation. Dugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

No further information is available at this time.

WATCH MORE: Sutter County teacher arrested for DUI while teaching class