Man arrested in Napa County on suspicion of soliciting minors for sex

Officials say Dominic Allen Schmitz, 27, was under investigation for allegedly contacting minors with sexual intent after reports from September.

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. — A man accused of soliciting minors was arrested in Napa County Tuesday, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff.

Officials say Dominic Allen Schmitz, 27, was under investigation for allegedly contacting minors with sexual intent after reports came in from Sonora Union High School staff saying he was contacting students at a fundraiser.

Schmitz was arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into the incident, according to officials. No further information is available at this time.

** UPDATE ON MAN WANTED ON CHARGES OF ATTEMPTING TO SOLICIT MINORS FOR SEX – IN CUSTODY** On October 3, 2023,... Posted by Tuolumne County Sheriff on Tuesday, October 3, 2023