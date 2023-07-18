Crash on westbound I-80 on the Yolo Causeway causing major delays

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — A crash on westbound I-80 on the Yolo Causeway is causing major delays Tuesday between West Sacramento and Davis.
Caltrans said in a tweet the crash is blocking lanes and there is traffic just before the I-80 and Highway 50 junction in West Sacramento.
People are advised to avoid the area and an alternate route is to take northbound I-5 toward Woodland then go southbound on Highway 113 to Davis.
Find Sacramento traffic maps HERE.
Watch more on ABC10
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 8