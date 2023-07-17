x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Modesto

Injury accident between motorcycle and car under investigation in Modesto

Police expect heavy traffic and delays as the investigation continues.

More Videos

MODESTO, Calif. — Police are telling people to expect heavy traffic and delays after an accident between a motorcycle and car in Modesto.

Few details surrounding the accident have been released at this time, including details on those involved and what led up to the accident.

Modesto Police Department has only confirmed the injury accident happened at the intersection of McHenry Avenue and Standiford Avenue.

ABC10 reached out to Modesto Police Department for more information, but nothing else has been released.

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO:

Family of woman killed after being run over by lawnmower at Modesto park mourn her

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out