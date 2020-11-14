Early morning collision closes part of Highway 99 in Butte County

At least five big rigs and five other vehicles were involved in an early-morning traffic collision Saturday, the Butte County Fire Department said.

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Highway 99 will be closed between Gridley and Biggs for several hours due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to Caltrans.

The Chico Communications Center (CCC) received a call about a crash on SR-99 north of Hinaman Drive in Butte County at 12:39 a.m. Saturday. Oroville California Highway Patrol (CHP) responded to the scene and determined that the incident was a major-injury traffic collision with several fatalities. Units from the Chico CHP, Yuba-Sutter CHP, Gridley PD, Butte County Sheriff’s Department, Cal Fire, and Caltrans responded to the collision scene to assist, according to CCC. CHP's multidisciplinary accident investigation team (MAIT) also responded to the collision scene to assist.

At least five tractor trailers and five other vehicles were involved in the crash. CCC said two deaths were confirmed. Others were taken to Enloe Medical Center with minor and major injuries.

The crash is under investigation and it is unknown if alcohol, according to CCC. Limited visibility due to heavy fog appears to have been a contributing factor, CCC said.

Caltrans said motorists should find an alternate route to reach their destinations. Caltrans has set up a hard closure of SR-99 between Biggs East Highway and Ord Ranch Road.