Man hit, killed on Roseville Road in Sacramento

Roseville Road is closed in both directions between Longview Drive and Auburn Boulevard and officials advise drivers to find alternative routes.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man died after being hit by a car on Roseville Road just before 7 p.m. Friday night, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Officials say the man sustained major injuries and was later pronounced dead on the scene. The car that hit him drove away from the scene but was later found, according to officials.

Roseville Road is closed in both directions between Longview Drive and Auburn Boulevard and officials advise drivers to find alternative routes.

The crash is under investigation and no additional information is available at this time.