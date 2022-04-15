x
Weekend Travel: Snow temporarily closes I-80 near Kingvale, one lane now open

According to Caltrans, "Traffic will be detoured to the Kingvale WB off-ramp and back onto I-80 WB via the on-ramp."
Credit: CHP-Truckee
Traffic collision involving three big rigs on westbound I-80.

KINGVALE, Calif — Westbound I-80 near Kingvale is down to one lane as Caltrans clears an incident involving multiple semi-trucks.

On Friday morning a traffic collision involving three semi-trucks occurred on Westbound I-80.

Caltrans says drivers can expect delays as a tow truck removes a semi-truck and debris from the roadway.

