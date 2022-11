A malfunction on the Rio Vista Bridge is causing delays and back ups on SR-12 and Highway 160. There is no estimated time of reopening.

RIO VISTA, Calif. — East and west bound lanes on State Route 12 are currently blocked due to a malfunction on the Rio Vista Bridge, according to CalTrans.

There is currently no estimated time of reopening and motorists should expect delays and back ups on SR-12 and Highway 160.

