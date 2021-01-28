x
Portion of northbound I-5 reopened after major collision near Stockton

According to a tweet from CalTrans District 10, the major incident happened on I-5 at SR-4/Crosstown Freeway.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Update:

All lanes of northbound I-5 have reopened, according to a tweet from CalTrans District 10. 

Original Story:

A portion of Interstate 5 was closed Thursday after an early morning collision, according to the California Highway Patrol, Stockton. 

The major incident happened on I-5 at SR-4/Crosstown Freeway, according to a tweet from CalTrans District 10, No specific details are known about what caused the collision or how many cars were involved.

CHP - Stockton announced in a Facebook post just after 7:30 a.m. that all lanes of I-5 at SR-4 were closed and traffic would be divertest to eastbound SR-4 as crews worked the scene.  As of 8 a.m., two lanes of I-5 have been reopened. Workers do not know how long it will be before the rest of the remaining lanes are open again.

