As the Camp Fire in Butte County continues to grow in size, air quality becomes a major concern.

The areas we are most concerned with are those immediately downwind of the smoke associated with the fire. The Yolo-Solano Air Quality Management District has issued a smoke alert for this afternoon and evening in Knights Landing, West Sacramento, Woodland an Davis.

Sacramento will have unhealthy air quality for people with sensitivities through Friday.

Remember if you're impacted by the smoke, limit your time outdoors and keep your doors and windows closed, as much as possible.

