SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — With the recent death of a 62-year-old skier in deep snow at Heavenly Mountain Resort, we are reminded of the dangers of skiing.

One of the true joys of skiing or snowboarding is fresh snow in the trees. This can be more dangerous than staying on the main trails, but resorts often thin or glade tree areas for skiers who want a natural skiing experience. The main advice you'll hear again and again is to stay with a buddy.

While skiing in deep powder snow is a thrill, it can be difficult or impossible to extract yourself if you crash or fall into a tree well, which is a depression or hold at the bottom of a tree after heavy snow. The snow will collect on branches, but not at the bottom of the tree and it creates a space where a rider can fall in, sometimes head first, and be unable to self-rescue. Skiing with a buddy is critically important in this situation, but only if they know where you are located.

The final key to staying safe in deep snow is to have the right equipment to help rescue yourself or your partner. Packing a snow shovel, probe or transceiver for in-bounds, deep snow skiing is helpful in the event of a rescue.

