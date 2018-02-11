If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

We have seen many Red Flag Warnings for fire conditions this year, but those issued in October and November are very important and we have one coming up.

Starting at midnight between Friday and Saturday, the wind should kick up for Northern California. The area covered by strong winds and very dry air will roughly be the Sacramento Valley, as well as some coastal foothill areas.

You should see wind speeds range from 15-20 mph during the day and evening with gusts up to 30 mph for some spots. Also, the air will be very dry with humidity dipping into the 15-20 percent range.

Fire will grow quickly with dry and windy conditions, like we will have most of the weekend. The Red Flag Warning should end by 6 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 4.

Be fire aware and avoid any activity that could accidently start a fire.

NEW: Red Flag Warning for fire conditions most of this weekend in Northern California. Midnight tonight until 6am Sunday. Windy and dry. Be fire aware.

