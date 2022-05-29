May flowers bring June showers? Northern California could see weekend rain

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The days following Memorial Day have been warm and dry with fire conditions, but the first weekend of June will be very different.
Starting Thursday night, a cooling trend will take hold and drop temperatures in Northern California into the weekend.
Friday will see temperatures drop to the mid 80s with another breezy evening. Saturday and Sunday will both be rather cool with highs only moving into the upper 70s. Clouds may knock down temperature even more.
The bigger part of the weekend weather changes includes light rain.
Late Saturday night, we are expecting light rain moving into far Northern California and drifting closer to Sacramento.
By early Sunday morning, we will have more rain chances move into the Sacramento area. Some places may only get a sprinkle and the amount of rain will not change any metrics for the drought. Valley locations will get less than 0.10" of rain.
The positives of the rain, though, is it will knock down fire conditions and be a welcome change compared to what is coming next week.
What's happening next week? It'll be hot with widespread 100 degree temps coming by the end of next week and into the weekend.
