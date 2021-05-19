Health Caution issued for the San Joaquin Valley

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Dry, gusty winds ahead of a changing weather pattern will cause health problems by blowing dust through the San Joaquin Valley.
The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District issued a Health Caution for the area through Friday, May 21.
Drought conditions and dry soil are adding to issues with the air quality concern. The air district says unhealthy concentrations of particulate matter 10 (PM10) can cause serious health problems, aggravate lung disease, trigger asthma attacks and bronchitis, and increase risk of respiratory infections.
These dry winds are also the result of a cold, spring weather system moving through the state. Winds will start to calm overnight on Friday.
During this Health Caution for the San Joaquin Valley, people with heart or lung disease should follow their doctors' advice for dealing with particulate exposure. Older adults and children should also avoid long exposure or heavy exertion outdoors if blowing dust is visible.
For more information on this Health Caution, visit the San Joaquin Valley Pollution Air Control District website HERE.
