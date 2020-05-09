How to stay cool, safe during Sacramento's excessive heat warning

An excessive heat warning has been issued for the holiday weekend with temperatures expected to be 15 to 20 degrees above average.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — This Labor Day weekend will be marked with excessive heat, which means Californians are looking for ways to stay cool.

Dr. Olivia Kasirye, Sacramento County public health officer, said people should minimize the amount of time they spend outside.

"If people have to be outside for one activity or another, they should try to do those activities during the time when it's cooler, either in the morning or later on in the evening," Kasirye said.

Fatigue, dizziness, sweating profusely and passing out are "real danger signs," Kasirye said.

"Make sure you're well hydrated and look out for friends and relatives who might be in vulnerable categories such as the elderly and children," she said.

The city of Sacramento will open two cooling centers Sept. 8 and Sept. 9 "to help residence cope with higher temperatures." Hagginwood Community Center, located at 3271 Marysville Blvd., and the Tsakopoulos Library Galleria located at 828 I St., will operate from noon to 8 p.m.

"Sunday and Monday are the days we expect to see the really extreme heat, and these centers will provide a place for people to stay safe, cool and comfortable,” said Daniel Bowers, the city’s director of emergency management. “Should the severe weather go beyond Monday, we are prepared to extend operations as needed."

Those who want to enter a cooling center are required to wear a mask or face covering to protect themselves and others against the spread of COVID-19. If an individual does not have a mask, one will be provided for them.

