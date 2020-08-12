New record high temps set across Northern California Monday

Northeasterly winds and clear skies brought warmer temperatures to California, shattering previous records by as much as seven degrees.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The first full week of December kicked off with temperatures that set new record highs across Northern California.

On Monday, Dec. 7, record temperatures were broken as strong winds out of the northeast brought in warm dry air to the region. Sacramento executive airport, downtown Sacramento, Stockton, and Modesto all had saw temperatures reach above 70 degrees for the day.

The average high for most of December is around 52.7 degrees. The new record temperatures for the region include:

Sacramento Executive recorded a temperature of 74° breaking the 2019 and 1988 record of 67°

Downtown Sacramento saw 72° breaking the old record of 68° set in 1979.

Stockton reached 76° breaking the previous record of 70° set in 2019.

Modesto recorded a high of 71° breaking the old record of 68° set in 1988.

The upper level low pressure that brought strong winds to Northern California, has shifted southeast into Southern California, now bringing a heightened risk for wildfires to the area.

By the end of the week, Northern California could see another elevated threat for fires, as the jet stream's trough is forecast to move through the Sacramento area Thursday night in Friday.

