Winter storm impacts Northern California residents, Caltrans workers, more

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — As Northern California is slammed by more rain and snow, road and living conditions for some in the Sierra worsen ahead of the brunt of the most recent winter storm.

Interstate 80 and Highway 50 leading toward Nevada have been opening and closing all day Saturday, even making Caltrans pull crews from the Valley to the snow for help.

“People have been crashing into the vehicles and we are also concerned about our snow removal equipment," said Gilbert Mohtes-Chan from Caltrans District 3. "People have struck the snow plows and put them out of service and we need all the equipment to keep the roads clear.”

Three Caltrans trucks have been hit, only one worker sustained minor injuries from the crashes.

“The amount of value in a short period of time it what’s made it so difficult,” said Mohtes-Chan.

In Placer County, a warning from the sheriff’s office over concerns that people are putting themselves at risk by cutting power lines. Which is extremely dangerous considering all the portable generators currently being used.

PG&E and the sheriff's department did not have anyone to speak on this issue but did say folks should assume all the power lines are energized and call PG&E to report them.

But in Nevada County, 8,000 people remain without power.

ABC10 checked back in with Heatherman’s who have been without power for almost week.

They were able to get supplies Friday and Saturday after being stranded for six days. They still only have their wood burning fire place to keep warm while their generator runs for one to two hours a day for water and sewer.

“We’ve had to turn off our generator during the daylight hours. We don’t have a generator going right now and we only turn it on to keep the pipes from freezing,” said Jennifer Heatherman.

In their community, homeowners are responsible for their own propane tanks.

They are told even with break in the storm and cleared road propane companies still won’t make the delivery because they won’t drive over downed power lines.