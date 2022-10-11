Ski resorts open week earlier than normal

The snow guns creating snow, along with help from the most recent winter storm, have helped coat the mountains in fresh snow, leading to the season starting early.

SODA SPRINGS, Calif. — The most recent winter storm that struck the greater Sacramento region into the Sierras made for an early skiing season this year.

Boreal Mountain California is one of many ski resorts opening up a week sooner than usual for the season.

Crews have been working overtime to prepare for opening day, according to Tucker Norred, senior marketing manager of Boreal California.

“We got three to four feet of snow through this last storm, and we've been blowing our guns non-stop,” said Norred. “We've got about 5 million gallons (of water) that have gone through our snow guns to put the best product available for opening day."

The snow guns creating snow along with help from the most recent winter storm have helped coat the mountains in fresh snow, leading to perfect skiing conditions.

“This is what I live for here. I am fired up,” Norred said. “If you're coming up, you can ski, snowboard, we've got all kinds of offerings inside. Once you want to either take a break or get out of the snow for a little bit, you can head inside, get a warm cup of chili."

For those who don’t want to ski or snowboard, there are other activities like sightseeing, which Vener Santos and his family from Hayward are taking advantage of.

Santos and his wife dressed their 2-year-old dog Ikol for the occasion.

“It’s been a while. I haven’t seen snow in like, four years,” Santos said. “It’s fresh powder, and it’s cold.”

The early start to the season means an economic boost that local businesses could benefit from.

"You'll see a lot of people heading into Truckee, planning their Veterans Day weekend. (They’ll) go to all the shops, hit all the hot food spots and be able to have a magical winter filled wonderland weekend," Norred said.

Opening day lands on Veterans Day this year, meaning lift tickets are $25, $5 of which will go back to community charities.

The Boreal Mountain Resort will open at 9 a.m. Friday for the season kick-off. Hours will then shift to 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

