End of weekend storm will bring rain, snow to Northern California

While Saturday's forecast is nice and calm, Sunday ushers in wind, cooler temps, rain and Sierra snow.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — October weather can be all over the place in Northern California and this weekend will see many changes.

Saturday will be a wonderfully comfortable day. Morning temperatures started off cool in the 40s and the highs will be in the low 80s. Close to normal temperatures for mid-October with very little wind.

Sunday will see lots of changes, starting with the wind. The morning will not have much wind, but by later in the day, that changes. Wind will range from 10-15 mph with some gusts reaching as high as 20-25 mph later in the day.

Sunday will also be a cooler day with highs in the mid 70s.

Clouds will also start to build during the afternoon, with light rain expected in the coastal range then spreading to the east. Most rain is focused on higher elevations with 0.25-0.50" possible. Lower elevations will get lighter rain, if they get anything at all. Many Valley locations may only see clouds to a sprinkle. The east and westsides of the Valley have a better chance to see a light shower.

Rain and snow chances return to NorCal tomorrow afternoon through early Monday morning. Some mountain snow showers may lead to slick roads and travel delays. Drive with caution and check road conditions before you go at https://t.co/if6ShjbdtN #CAwx pic.twitter.com/rKQCXTnBc6 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 16, 2021

Mountain passes will need to be monitored for possible chain controls later Sunday and early Monday morning with 3-4" possible over Donner Summit on Highway 80. Snow is possible down to 5,500 feet Monday morning as the storm starts to clear out, but the cooling continues.

Monday should be a cool, breezy day in Northern California with highs only in the mid 60s for Valley locations.

The rest of the week is cool and mild with more rain chances Wednesday, the end of next week and possible next weekend.

READ MORE FROM ABC10

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9