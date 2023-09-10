Sacramento area events to pay tribute to victims of 9/11

Here's a list of events happening across the region to remember those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks

CALIFORNIA, USA — Monday marks 22 years since the devastating attack on the World Trade Center in New York.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed as a result of the attack while another 25,000 were injured.

Cities across Northern California are honoring and remembering the lives lost and those who survived with different events throughout the day.

Here are some of the events happening near you:

Sacramento

Inderkum High School remembers firefighters lost

When: starts at 6:45 a.m.

starts at 6:45 a.m. Where: Inderkum High School at 2500 New Market Drive, Sacramento

Inderkum High School at 2500 New Market Drive, Sacramento Summary: Students with the Inderkum Public Safety Pathway will march 65 round trip bleacher steps to honor the lives of the firefighters who died in the 9/11 attacks.

Move America Forward to create care packages

When: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Where: Move America Forward Operation Center at 3105 Fite Circle, Suite #108, Sacramento

Move America Forward Operation Center at 3105 Fite Circle, Suite #108, Sacramento Summary: Move America Forward, a Sacramento-based nonprofit military charity, is creating care packages filled with a variety of essential nonperishable items to send to deployed troops.

Sacramento firefighters to honor those lost

When: 8 a.m.

8 a.m. Where: Esquire Plaza Tower at 1215 K Street, Sacramento

Esquire Plaza Tower at 1215 K Street, Sacramento Summary: Sacramento regional firefighters will climb the Esquire Plaza Tower with the name and biography of a firefighter who died to honor them.

Stockton

Veterans of Foreign Wars Luneta Post 52 host event with speakers

When: 11 a.m.

11 a.m. Where: Stockton Memorial Civic Auditorium at 525 N. Center Street, Stockton

Stockton Memorial Civic Auditorium at 525 N. Center Street, Stockton Summary: Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln, Police Chief Stanley McFadden, Fire Chief Richard Edwards and County Supervisor Tom Patti (Dist. 3) will speak at the event.

Stanislaus County

Local fire stations hold simultaneous ceremonies

When: 9:45 a.m.

9:45 a.m. Where: 600 11th Street, Modesto; 2755 Third Street, Ceres; 3318 Topeka Street. Riverbank; 17700 Main Street, Knights Ferry; 540 East Marshall Street, Turlock

600 11th Street, Modesto; 2755 Third Street, Ceres; 3318 Topeka Street. Riverbank; 17700 Main Street, Knights Ferry; 540 East Marshall Street, Turlock Summary: The Modesto Fire Department, Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District and Turlock Fire Department will hold five simultaneous ceremonies at various fire stations throughout Stanislaus County.