Vacaville's Fourth of July celebration | What to know

VACAVILLE, Calif. — While fireworks are not legal in Vacaville, the city is hosting a free, family-friendly event for residents to celebrate the Fourth of July — including a firework show at the end of the night.

The event, located at the CreekWalk Plaza at Andrews Park, features a concert from country band the Crossman Connection starting at 6:30 p.m. with a firework show afterward.

Fireworks could potentially be canceled due to red flag warnings and high wind.

Coordinators say this event will have a 'laid-back feel' and encourages everyone to enjoy local vendors, the concert and more. Children will have designated play areas throughout the event.

Outside alcohol, glass containers, smoking, weapons, tents, early drop-off of chairs and blankets and pets are not allowed. Service animals are permitted.

What to bring

Sunscreen

Folding chairs or blankets to sit on

Small coolers smaller than 16 quarts are allowed

ID (if purchasing alcohol)

Sweaters and/or jackets (for when the sun sets and temperatures drop)

How to get there

You can get to downtown Vacaville by exiting off of Interstate 80 onto Davis Street (coming from San Francisco) or Mason Street (coming from Sacramento).

Parking is limited and traffic may be congested, but people are encouraged to park in the lot at the movie theatre on Davis Street and the lot on Cernon Street near Mason. Parking is first come, first served.

Fourth of July fireworks reminder

Vacaville has a zero tolerance policy for all things that go boom.

Vacaville City Council adopted a new code "enforcing illegal fireworks violations" back in 2022. The ordinance allows the city to fine a property owner if they find any fireworks are being stored or used on that property, regardless of how many or few are found. Those fines can be given immediately or later through mail.

The code defines fireworks as "dangerous fireworks or safe and sane fireworks."

Safe and sane fireworks, or state approved fireworks, are the kind children usually use — the sparklers, the poppers you toss onto the ground, ones that just create smoke but no flame or explosion or snappers.

Under the 2022 ordinance, anyone caught with any type of firework is subject to a fine that ranges between $250 to $1,000 or more.

Violations storing or using dangerous fireworks: $1,000+

First violation of storing or using safe and sane fireworks: $250+

Second violation of storing or using safe and sane fireworks: $500+

Third violation of storing or using safe and sane fireworks: $750+

Fourth and more violation of storing or using safe and sane fireworks: $1,000+

