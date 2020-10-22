Aftershock 2021 lineup revealed: Rancid, The Offspring, Limp Bizkit join Metallica and My Chemical Romance

The event takes place Oct. 7 - 10, 2021 in Discovery Park. Metallica and My Chemical Romance we previously announced as headliners.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento's Aftershock Festival have announced more bands for its 2021 lineup.

Joining already announced headliners Metallica and My Chemical Romance are Rancid, The Offspring, Machine Gun Kelly, Rise Against, Social Distortion, Mastodon, Pennywise, Anthrax, Gojira, Live, Seether, Volbeat, and many more.

Earlier in the summer, Aftershock announced it is rescheduling this year's event to Oct. 7 - 10, 2021. Metallica and My Chemical Romance are still listed as headliners for the 2021 edition, with Metallica scheduled to perform two sets on two different nights of the festival.

The fourth night, Thursday, Oct. 7, is free only to ticket purchasers who deferred their 2020 tickets to 2021. Headlining the first night of the festival is Limp Bizkit.

Tickets are currently on sale for next year's event, starting at 119.50 for a single day, $329.50 for a three-day pass, or $379.50 for all four days.

