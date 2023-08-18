Sol Blume music festival is back in full bloom this weekend

Here is everything in store for this weekend at Sol Blume to celebrate art, culture, love, social diversity and good vibes

SACRAMENTO, California — Sacramento's R&B, soul and hip-hop music festival Sol Blume is set to be back in full bloom this weekend.

After getting postponed due to flooding in April, Sol Blume is back and will be held at Discovery Park this weekend, Aug. 19 and 20.

Last spring, Sol Blume successfully hosted over 40,000 total attendees from across the country as well as half a dozen international countries spanning four continents.

All of Sol Blume's founders, producers and organizers are Sacramento natives who want to see Sacramento grow.

This will be year four for Sol Blume and here is everything in store for this weekend to celebrate art, culture, love, social diversity and good vibes.

PERFORMERS

Festival goers will be able to enjoy some of today’s most acclaimed R&B and soul music acts. Here’s who will be performing.

For Saturday, the performers are:

Brent Faiyaz, Ella Mai, Isaiah Rashad, Joey Bada$$, NAO, Sabrina Claudio, Mariah The Scientist, Amber Mark, LaRussell, Rini, Mereba, Rejjie Snow, Alex Isley, Fana Hues, and Christan Kuria.

For Sunday, the performers are:

Kehlani, Jessie Reyez, Pink Sweat$, Chlöe, PinkPantheress, Thuy, Jaquees, Muni Long, Mahalia, Marc E. Bassy, Destin Conrad, Arin Ray, Flo, Coco Jones, Noodles, Zae France, and Samaria.

Also, American singer, actress, and dancer Teyana Taylor will be there as a special guest performing "The Last Rose Petal 2." Check out the full schedule HERE.

TICKETS

Tickets are still on sale for the festival and attendees can choose between general admission and VIP.

General Admission

Single Day: $149 ($49.96 service fee)

Weekend: $250 ($53.08 service fee)

Each general admission ticket includes access to Sol Blume on Saturday and Sunday plus access to:

Performances all day at Discovery Park

Food choices from regional and local vendors including vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options

Bars, concessions, official band merch, festival merch, free water stations, and more.

VIP: $400 ($57.72 service fee)

Each VIP ticket is 21 and over only and includes access to Sol Blume on Saturday and Sunday plus access to:

Performances all day at Discovery Park

Expedited entry

Dedicated bars, food, event merch shop and restrooms

VIP lounge and stage viewing area

To purchase tickets click HERE.

TRANSPORTATION

Discovery Park will be home to Sol Blume. Although there are two ways into the park, attendee entry will only be accessible from the Jibboom St side at: 140-170 Jibboom Street. Entrance to the festival will not be accessible from Garden Highway side.

Shuttle System

Shuttles will pick up festival goers in the downtown area at the St. Joseph’s Jury Lot located on 9th and G Street.

Shuttles will run continuously throughout the day between pickup locations and Discovery Park. They will run from 10 a.m. to 90 minutes after the final performance of each night.

To purchase a shuttle pass just choose it as an “add on” when buying your festival ticket.

Parking

Parking will be available in the Natomas corporate center. Click HERE to purchase a parking ticket.

Parking will also be available in downtown Sacramento. Click HERE to see a list of city parking lots.

Alternative Transportation

There will be a designated area for drop off including ride share/taxis. Sol Blume will also provide an onsite valet service for those on bikes, scooters, etc.

SAFETY AND SECURITY

All attendees are subject to a full and complete airport-style search prior to entry. This may include a full body pat-down and magnetometer screening before entry, according to the festival’s website.

Clear Bag Policy

No backpacks, purses or bags are allowed in the venue. Here’s what is allowed at Sol Blume.

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12.”

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags

Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand (and that do not exceed 4.5″ x 6.5”), with or without a handle or strap; and

Clear plastic Hydration packs (empty upon entry)

Lockers will also be available to rent. For more information click HERE.