Health benefits of drinking tea | Meg Unprocessed

Tea is one of the healthiest things we can drink. Here are three teas that have big benefits!

Rooibos tea is good for reducing stress. Studies have shown after drinking one cup of Roobios tea stress hormone levels dramatically decreased.

Chamomile tea is great for improving sleep. This tea can help you fall asleep faster and get a better quality of sleep. It's also used for helping reduce anxiety.

Hibiscus tea is high in antioxidants that help prevent aging, cell damage and disease. It's also shown to help lower blood pressure.

Hibiscus Basil Lemonade

INGREDIENTS

3 cups water

3 hibiscus tea bags

1/4 cup basil (packed)

3 tbsp date sugar (coconut sugar or sweetener of choice; you can also use 3-5 dates)

1 lemon (just the juice)

Lemon zest (optional for topping)

INSTRUCTIONS

Boil three cups of water to add to three bags of hibiscus tea and steep.

Once it's cooled, combine the tea, basil, sweetener and lemon juice in a blender and blend.

Taste to see if you need to adjust the sweetness or the lemon/basil flavor.

There will be some foam at the top after blending. Allow that to dissolve then serve over ice.

If the lemonade sits too long, there could be some separation because of the basil. Just mix with a spoon or do a quick blend.

