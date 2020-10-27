In a large pot over medium heat, sauté the garlic and onions for 3-4 minutes. I like to use splashes of water to keep them from sticking, but you can also use a tablespoon of oil if you prefer.

Add the potatoes, celery, carrots, rosemary, thyme and vegetable broth and bring to a boil. Once it's boiling, lower the heat and allow it to simmer for about 15-20 minutes. The potatoes should be fork tender.

Add in the cashew sour cream and use an immersion blender or regular blender to blend up about half the soup. If you don't have either you can use a potato masher and mix it all together.