We are officially in soup season. Potato Soup won!
I've created a healthier version that's still thick and creamy with so much goodness! It's dairy-free, oil-free and gluten-free! In addition, I'm sharing two other recipes that are healthy and simple to make at home.
Loaded Potato Soup
Ingredients
- 3 medium potatoes (cubed)
- 1 yellow or white onion (chopped)
- 3 garlic cloves (minced)
- 3 carrots (chopped)
- 3 celery sticks (chopped)
- 4 cups vegetable broth
- 1 tsp rosemary
- 1/2 tsp thyme
- 1 batch cashew sour cream
- Salt and pepper (to taste)
Instructions
In a large pot over medium heat, sauté the garlic and onions for 3-4 minutes. I like to use splashes of water to keep them from sticking, but you can also use a tablespoon of oil if you prefer.
Add the potatoes, celery, carrots, rosemary, thyme and vegetable broth and bring to a boil. Once it's boiling, lower the heat and allow it to simmer for about 15-20 minutes. The potatoes should be fork tender.
Add in the cashew sour cream and use an immersion blender or regular blender to blend up about half the soup. If you don't have either you can use a potato masher and mix it all together.
Taste the soup and add salt and pepper. Then top with things like chives, green onions, vegan cheese or any other toppings you like on a baked potato because they go great in this soup!
Healing Broccoli Soup
This Healing Broccoli Soup is filled with vegetables and spices that help reduce inflammation, boost antioxidants and improve the immune system! It's a good option to eat if you feel like you're getting sick or use it as a preventative and eat it throughout cold and flu season!
Ingredients
- 3 cups vegetable broth
- 1 cup water (extra for sautéing without oil)
- 2-3 cups broccoli florets
- 3/4 cup celery (chopped)
- 1/4 red or yellow onion (chopped)
- 4 garlic cloves (minced)
- 1/2 tsp thyme
- 1/2 tsp oregano
- 1 tsp turmeric
- 3 tbsp nutritional yeast
- 1/4 cup cashews
- 1/2 tsp salt (optional; add to your taste)
- Pepper (to taste)
- 1/2 avocado (OPTIONAL: if you can't do cashews, replace with avocado)
Instructions
In a large pot sauté the onions and garlic for about 5-8 minute until onions are translucent. *Add water as needed to keep them from sticking to the pan or use oil.
Mix in thyme, oregano & celery cook for another 2 minutes. Then add turmeric, broccoli, vegetable stock, nutritional yeast, cashews, 1 cup water and bring to boil. Reduce heat to medium, cover and cook for 10-15 min or until broccoli is tender.
Use an immersion blender or carefully transfer to a blender to blend. If using a regular blend, I suggest allowing the soup to cool before you transfer. Sometimes hot liquids can blow the top of the blender.
Once all blended, pour back in the pot and reheat if needed. Add salt and pepper as desired. Store in an air-tight container for 3-4 days in the refrigerator. Store in the freezer for longer.
Dairy-free Tomato Basil Bisque
Basil and tomato is a classic combination and it's even better in a soup! This soup is creamy and comforting with so much flavor! It's also full of plant protein, calcium and antioxidants.
Ingredients
- 14 oz tofu (silken/soft tofu works best)
- 3 (14.5 oz) cans fire roasted tomatoes
- 2 cups vegetable broth
- 2 cups fresh basil
- 2 tbsp nutritional yeast
- 1 tbsp oregano
- 3 garlic cloves (minced)
- 1/2 yellow onion (chopped)
- 1/4 turmeric (optional for boost in health benefits)
- 1 to 1 1/2 tsp salt
- Pepper (to taste)
Instructions
Sauté onion and garlic for about 5-7 minutes. I use splashes of water to keep them from sticking instead of oil. I keep a measuring cup of water beside the stove to add in more water as needed. If you're not oil-free feel free to use avocado or olive.
Add tomatoes, vegetable broth, nutritional yeast, oregano, turmeric, salt, pepper and 1 cup of the basil. Bring to boil, then reduce to simmer for about 5 minutes.
Add in tofu, the other cup of basil and cook on low-medium heat for another 7-10 minutes, stirring frequently. Use an immersion blender (or transfer to blender) to blend everything together.
After it's all blended together, reheat if needed and serve. Store in the fridge for up to 5 days or freezer for even longer.
