Why does your driver's side window have to open for a behind-the-wheel driving test? | Why Guy

CALIFORNIA, USA — Today's Why Guy question comes in from Robert on Facebook: "Why does your driver's side window have to open for a behind-the-wheel driving test?"

Robert asked because he said his brother Bert was about to take his DMV road test and was told to roll down his window, which didn’t roll down.

Because of that mechanical malady, Bert failed the test and was told to come back when he fixed the window. Bert did fix the window to the tune of $700.

"The DMV requires the driver's side window to be open as part of the pre-drive checklist for safety reasons," the California Department of Motor Vehicles wrote in a statement to ABC10.

An applicant must correctly demonstrate arm signals for a left turn, slowing down or a full stop, and a right turn which is only possible if the driver's side window can open.

We're happy to share that 88-year-old Bert is returning to DMV on Feb. 2 with everything in working order, including his window, and is ready to pass his DMV road test.

There are 17 items on the pre-drive checklist that have to work in your vehicle before you can even get to the road test.

