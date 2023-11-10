Time for Sacramento to get a new flag? | Why Guy

Truth be told, Sacramento does have an official flag and it’s been the same one since 1989.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — I bet you didn’t know that the city of Sacramento has an official flag. Do you ever see it flying?

I’ve lived in Sacramento since 1988 and I can’t recall seeing one blowing in a crisp autumn breeze.

Truth be told, Sacramento does have an official flag and it’s been the same one since 1989.

The reason why it’s rarely seen is a mystery as it’s not flown at City Hall. City Hall has two flagpoles: one flies the American flag and the other flies the state flag.

The two city organizations that championed the look and design of the current city of Sacramento flag are no longer in existence so nobody is sending out memos of “Hey, fly the flag already."

So, we have a flag there’s little interest in.

The current flag has a design that’s an homage to the two rivers that flow through it. The city told me a few years back that they’d be open to a new design if people want to submit one.

Perhaps a flag with a better look would cause people to fly it?

