Here's a baked chili tortilla cup recipe for your next party | Healthy Living with Megan Evans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you're needing a snack idea for your next party, check out these Baked Chili Tortilla Cups. They can be customized to your liking using your favorite chili recipe and toppings. I like to use this Two Bean Chili recipe and top it with Cashew Sour Cream. Once they're done serve them immediately and enjoy!

Ingredients

6 Tortillas

1 can Chili (or 14 oz of homemade chili)

Cashew Sour Cream

Chives

Green Onions

Vegan Cheese

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 F and spray or oil a muffin tin. First make the tortilla cups by cutting the tortilla either with a cookie cutter or small glass bowl. Depending on the size of your tortilla and cutter you might be able to get two circles from one tortilla. It should be a circle a little smaller than the size of your hand. Press the tortilla circle into the muffin tin.

Add a large spoonful of chili to each muffin tin. If you're adding cheese, do it now too. Bake for 10-15 minutes. Depending on your tortilla will depend on how long they'll need to cook so keep an eye on them and when they look crispy take them out! Then top with your toppings. Serve and enjoy immediately!

