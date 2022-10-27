Dave's Hot Chicken opens Friday in Folsom

The chicken joint will be open Sundays-Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to midnight.

FOLSOM, Calif. — Attention all chicken lovers, a spicy new addition is coming to the Greater Sacramento area Friday. Dave’s Hot Chicken is bringing the heat to Folsom and it opens this Friday, Oct. 28.

The new location will be at 2379 Iron Point Rd. suite 100 in Folsom. The chicken joint will be open Sundays-Thursdays 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to midnight.

Dave’s Hot Chicken was created by friend’s Dave Kopushyan, Arman Oganesyan, and Tomy and Gary Rubenyan. The restaurant chain began as a tiny stand in a parking lot in East Hollywood in 2017 and now has over 700 franchise locations across the United States and Canada with plans to open 20 new restaurants.

“In 2017 4 childhood friends with $900 in savings started a pop-up called Dave’s Hot Chicken in an East Hollywood parking lot. The rest is history,” stated the company’s Instagram page.

The restaurant is known for its hot chicken tenders and sliders, special Dave’s sauce and it offers sides of kale slaw, French fries and macaroni and cheese.

According to the restaurant, there are several different levels of spice ranging from “No Spice” for those not a fan of the heat to “Reaper” for those that want a real spicy challenge.

Dave’s Hot Chicken has several household names invested in the company including Samuel L. Jackson, Maria Shriver, and Michael Strahan. The restaurant recently offered a free slider or tender to celebrate rapper, Drake, who is one of their major investors in the Los Angeles-based location.

The Folsom location will be the second to open in the Greater Sacramento area. Dave’s Hot Chicken opened its first Sacramento location at 3409 Arden Way earlier this year.

