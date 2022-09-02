National Pizza Day deals throughout Northern California

Chains across the country are offering pizza deals.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Wednesday, Feb. 9, means spending a little less dough on dinner if you're in the mood for pizza.

National Pizza Day is today and we've got all the deals you knead to know. Chains across the country are celebrating with deals, it's the yeast they can do on one of the most popular "national days."

So whether you're looking for lunch, dinner, or just a snack, here are a few options for today's pie.

If you order online, Domino's will tip you! Place an online order today and Domino's will send you a #4 coupon to be used through May 22.

If you also visit their Twitter page, you can retweet your chance for a free year of pizza.

Loyalty program members should expect a surprise deal today. To sign-up, visit Round Table's website. Just for signing up, users get 6 free twists!

Grab a slice and take a deep breath because tomorrow is #NationalPizzaDay and we’re giving our Round Table Rewards members a mystery deal! Follow the link to sign up. https://t.co/NB1F600TmL pic.twitter.com/n68TEXQq6Q — Round Table Pizza (@RoundTablePizza) February 8, 2022

Along with their usual deals, which include an $8 carryout, by sharing a photo of your slice, you're entered to win a $676 Papa John's gift card.

Nothing beats free pizza for a year 🙌 Just post a pic with #whatsyourstyle #sweepstakes showing us your favorite way to eat our pizza for a chance to win…it’s easy! 🍕 pic.twitter.com/3unWsR2edZ — Papa Johns Pizza (@PapaJohns) February 8, 2022

With no specific deals for National Pizza Day, the hut's new Spicy Lover's Pizzas – Spicy Double Pepperoni, Spicy Hawaiian Chicken, and Spicy Veggie – are available. Act fast though, cause these pies are only around for a limited time.

Not a deal by any means, but Little Caesars is celebrating the return of Batman next month with a Batman-shaped calzone.

It’s not just a pizza, it’s a Batman Calzony! Try one for yourself and don’t forget to go see @TheBatman only in theaters March 4th! #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/Hb2Zb0R1Ff — Little Caesars Pizza (@littlecaesars) January 31, 2022

