National Pizza Day deals throughout Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Wednesday, Feb. 9, means spending a little less dough on dinner if you're in the mood for pizza.
National Pizza Day is today and we've got all the deals you knead to know. Chains across the country are celebrating with deals, it's the yeast they can do on one of the most popular "national days."
So whether you're looking for lunch, dinner, or just a snack, here are a few options for today's pie.
If you order online, Domino's will tip you! Place an online order today and Domino's will send you a #4 coupon to be used through May 22.
Loyalty program members should expect a surprise deal today. To sign-up, visit Round Table's website. Just for signing up, users get 6 free twists!
Along with their usual deals, which include an $8 carryout, by sharing a photo of your slice, you're entered to win a $676 Papa John's gift card.
With no specific deals for National Pizza Day, the hut's new Spicy Lover's Pizzas – Spicy Double Pepperoni, Spicy Hawaiian Chicken, and Spicy Veggie – are available. Act fast though, cause these pies are only around for a limited time.
Not a deal by any means, but Little Caesars is celebrating the return of Batman next month with a Batman-shaped calzone.
