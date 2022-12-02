Santa visits, tree lighting and more to spread holiday cheer in Folsom this December

Events include a holiday lights contest, an arts and crafts fair, Christmas tree lighting and many more.

FOLSOM, Calif. — Santa’s coming to town as the city of Folsom kicks off the holiday season this December. The city has several annual events throughout the month of December to spread holiday cheer among residents and visitors.

Here’s four events Folsom has coming up that you don’t want to miss:

CHRISTMAS AT THE PALLADIO

The Palladio in Folsom announced a series of Christmas events. The streets will be fully decorated creating the perfect atmosphere for dining and shopping.

Nov. 19 at 11 a.m. :

Santa Claus will be at the Grand Entrance of the Piazza. This will be a meet and greet and the opportunity for pictures. The visitor from the North Pole will be in town until Dec. 23.

Nov. 19 at 5 p.m. :

Tree lighting ceremony will include Santa Claus and entertainment.

CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING

This beloved celebration is a Folsom favorite.

December 2 at 5 p.m. :

Sutter Street in Folsom will have Santa, horse and wagon rides as well as singing and dancing. The tree will light up at 7:30 p.m. on the center of the ice rink in the plaza.

SANTA VISITS AND CARRIAGE RIDES

The Historic District has “decked the halls” and will have carolers, live music and entertainment and of course Santa Claus! Mr. Claus will be in Historic Folsom just off the intersection of Decatur and Sutter Streets.

Dec.3, 9, 10, 16 and 17 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Santa will appear in the Historic District and visitors will have the opportunity for horse and wagon rides.

54TH ANNUAL CHRISTMAS ARTS AND CRAFT FAIR

Back for another year, this craft fair has more than 200 artisan crafters, strolling musicians, coffee and food vendors, merchants and more. The Annual Christmas Arts and Crafts Fair is the best place to find unique, quality handmade items.

Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rain or shine the event will happen in the Historic District.

HOLIDAY LIGHTS AT THE FOLSOM ZOO SANCTUARY

Holiday Lights at the Folsom Zoo Sanctuary returns for the 12th year and tickets are now on sale. From lighted animal figures to thousands of bright and colorful lights, this event transforms the zoo with holiday spirit. Visitors can also enjoy the Folsom Valley Railway miniature train for nighttime rides.

Dec. 2, 3, 9-11 and 16-22 from 5 to 8:30 p.m.

Wild Nights and Holiday Lights proceeds will benefit the zoo sanctuary animals.

