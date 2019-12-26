SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento schools are offering a hot lunch to children over winter break for free.
School cafeterias at seven Sacramento City Unified Schools will be open for children and teens to get a nutritious and warm meal. The meals are available during lunch hours, which is between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Children do not need to be enrolled in any program to qualify for the free lunch.
The free lunch program began on December 23 but the hot meals will be served for a few more days.
Dates the lunches will be available:
- Friday, December 27
- Monday, December 30
- Thursday, January 2
- Friday, January 3
Schools serving free lunches:
- Ethel I Baker Elementary
- Elder Creek Elementary
- Leataata Floyd Elementary
- Oak Ridge Elementary
- Rosa Parks Elementary
- Sequoia Elementary
- William Land Elementary
"About two-thirds of SCUSD's 44,000 students qualify for a free-or-reduced-price meal through the federal school lunch program," says Catalina Martinez, spokesperson for the Sacramento City Unified School District. "The winter meals program ensures these children do not go hungry over the break."
No SCUSD general funds are used to pay for the free winter meal program, which is paid for by the United States Department of Agriculture.
