San Joaquin County Help: A Resource Guide for Struggling Families and Individuals

Here's a list of local resources in San Joaquin County for those financially impacted by COVID-19 and other challenges.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the daily lives of people now more than ever with the re-surge in COVID-19 cases and California's new regional stay-at-home order.

During these dire times it is important to know where you can find support, assistance and relief.

This is why ABC10 has compiled a list of resources for the residents of San Joaquin County to help our community find food, housing, utilities, mental health services and more.

San Joaquin County

Housing

Rent Assistance

Services: Offers transitional housing support including rent and deposits to help people experiencing homeless move from the streets and shelters into permanent housing.

Phone: (209) 472-7200

Email: contact@cvlihc.org

Services: Provides permanent and transitional housing as well as resources like rent assistance, case management and supportive services.

Phone: (209) 323-5131

Homeless Shelter & Resources

Services: Provides shelter, food, clothing and other related services to individuals and families who are homeless.

Phone: (209) 465-3612

Email: info@stocktonshelter.org

Services: Free and confidential services to runaway youth and victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking including shelter.

Phone: (209) 929-6700

Services: Local woman's shelter for women and children that offers support services and programs.

Phone: (209) 982-0396

Services: Temporary housing program for families in crisis who are looking for shelter and resources.

Phone: (209) 835-2328

Email: info@mchenryhousetracy.org

Services: Provides shelter for women and children including support, counseling and workshops.

Phone: (209) 334-6346

Email: info@lodihouse.org

Services: Largest shelter in Lodi offers transitional housing, meals, and programs for temporary and permanent housing.

Phone: (209) 369-5896

Services: The ministry is dedicated to providing food, shelter, safety through multiple programs to help people find a job and permanent housing.

Phone: (209) 466-2138

Email: info@gcrms.org

Services: Provides emergency shelter and transitional living to people who are homeless and low-income families.

Phone: 209-824-0658

Services: Provides individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness or at-risk with resources and assistance.

Phone: (209) 407-9649

Email: Info@TracyCCC.org

Services: Through their Emerson and Rochester homes, CTCAH provides transitional housing for men who are homeless including those who are disabled and/or seniors.

Phone: 209-831-0421

Email: debmil@pacbell.net

Tenant Resources

Services: Provides free legal services -- employment, housing, education, public benefits -- to low-income individuals in rural California communities.

Phone: (209) 946-0605; Toll-free (800) 337-0690

Services: Works with vast communities in Central Valley to address issues affecting the region's residents including affordable housing.

Email: info@faithinthevalley.org

Services: Works with the San Joaquin's low-income, rural regions to help people advocate for issues affecting their communities.

Phone: (559) 369-2790

Other Housing Assistance

The state of California created a guide to help renters and landlords navigate their rights and know what resources are available during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Family & Children

Services: Offers support and training services for children and families including school success, dental care services, and more.

Phone: (209) 948-1553; 1-800-526-1555

Email: admin@frrcsj.org

Services: Helps families of San Joaquin County provide support and resources during COVID-19.

Phone: (209) 953-KIDS

Email: sjckids@sjgov.org

Services: Provides state and federal public assistance and social services programs like CalWORKs, CalFresh, Medi-Cal, Mary Graham Children’s Shelter, refugee assistance, and more to San Joaquin County residents.

Phone: (209) 468-1000

Food Distributions

Services: The Mobile Farmer's Market distributes fresh produce throughout San Joaquin County to families with children and seniors who have limited access to supermarkets.

Phone: (209) 464-7369 ext. 1009

Email: mkenison@stocktonfoodbank.org

Services: Distributes food to individuals and families in San Joaquin and Stanislaus County.

Phone: (209) 239-2091

Email: infosjstan@secondharvest.org

Services: Distributes food to people who need immediate assistance in San Joaquin County.

Phone: (209) 464-7369

Email: info@StocktonFoodBank.org

The state of California created a guide to help people get food including affordable groceries and prepared meals.

Mental Health

Services: For San Joaquin County residents who are looking for help or support for their mental health.

Phone:

Mental Health Outreach Coordinator - 209-468-3498

Children & Youth Parent Advocate - 209-468-2385

Patient's Rights Advocate - 209-468-8676

Family Advocate - 209-401-6087

Services: Find a variety of mental health professionals such as therapists, psychologists and counselors, who are listed in an area near you.

Services: Offers affordable psychotherapy sessions virtually for people who do not have health insurance or whose health insurance doesn't have sufficient mental health benefits.

Services: The directory is meant to be an accessible tool to help Black women and girls find culturally competent therapists they can trust.

Email: info@therapyforblackgirls.com

Services: A resource specifically for the Latinx community to help find a therapist in your area.

Email: hola@therapyforlatinx.com

Services: Find a network of Queer and Trans Therapists of color who serve the vast and multifaceted QTPoC community.

Email: nqttcn@gmail.com

The state of California created a guide to help people manage stress during COVID-19.

Services: If you're in experiencing thoughts of suicide or emotional crisis, the lifeline connects people with free and confidential support any time of the day.

Phone: 1-800-273-8255

Employment

Phone: (209) 468-3500

Email: info@sjcworknet.org

Financial Support

Services: The Employee Development Department (EDD) offers several benefit programs including for people who have been impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The grant pays up to $800 per person for basic needs, such as housing, utility assistance, child care, transportation costs, and some 'work from home' costs. The deadline to apply for the grant is now December 31, 2020.

Contact your local Workforce Development Board as each county and board may have a different process to apply.

Services: The Public Utilities Commission offers a directory to help you find low-cost internet plans where you live.

Services: The Public Utilities Commission offers a directory to help you find discounts on home and cell phone providers in your area.

Services: The California Small Enterprise Task Force connects California small businesses to COVID-19 resources including support from attorneys and business advisors.

Contact: Register for weekly office hours

Services: Helps provide small businesses resources like free business consulting, affordable trainings, and other needs.

Phone: 209-954-5089

Services: The City of Stockton is offering microloans to small businesses' ranging from $3,000 - $30,000.

Phone: (209) 937-8539

Email: economic.development@stocktonca.gov

If you have a resource you'd like to add to the list, please send your suggestions to ssanchez1@abc10.com. Thank you!