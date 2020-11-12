San Joaquin County Help: A Resource Guide for Struggling Families and Individuals

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the daily lives of people now more than ever with the re-surge in COVID-19 cases and California's new regional stay-at-home order.
During these dire times it is important to know where you can find support, assistance and relief.
This is why ABC10 has compiled a list of resources for the residents of San Joaquin County to help our community find food, housing, utilities, mental health services and more.
San Joaquin County
Housing
Rent Assistance
- Services: Offers transitional housing support including rent and deposits to help people experiencing homeless move from the streets and shelters into permanent housing.
- Phone: (209) 472-7200
Email: contact@cvlihc.org
- Services: Provides permanent and transitional housing as well as resources like rent assistance, case management and supportive services.
- Phone: (209) 323-5131
Homeless Shelter & Resources
- Services: Provides shelter, food, clothing and other related services to individuals and families who are homeless.
- Phone: (209) 465-3612
Email: info@stocktonshelter.org
- Services: Free and confidential services to runaway youth and victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking including shelter.
Phone: (209) 929-6700
Services: Local woman's shelter for women and children that offers support services and programs.
Phone: (209) 982-0396
- Services: Temporary housing program for families in crisis who are looking for shelter and resources.
- Phone: (209) 835-2328
- Email: info@mchenryhousetracy.org
- Services: Provides shelter for women and children including support, counseling and workshops.
- Phone: (209) 334-6346
- Email: info@lodihouse.org
- Services: Largest shelter in Lodi offers transitional housing, meals, and programs for temporary and permanent housing.
- Phone: (209) 369-5896
- Services: The ministry is dedicated to providing food, shelter, safety through multiple programs to help people find a job and permanent housing.
- Phone: (209) 466-2138
- Email: info@gcrms.org
- Services: Provides emergency shelter and transitional living to people who are homeless and low-income families.
- Phone: 209-824-0658
- Services: Provides individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness or at-risk with resources and assistance.
- Phone: (209) 407-9649
- Email: Info@TracyCCC.org
- Services: Through their Emerson and Rochester homes, CTCAH provides transitional housing for men who are homeless including those who are disabled and/or seniors.
Phone: 209-831-0421
Email: debmil@pacbell.net
Tenant Resources
- Services: Provides free legal services -- employment, housing, education, public benefits -- to low-income individuals in rural California communities.
- Phone: (209) 946-0605; Toll-free (800) 337-0690
- Services: Works with vast communities in Central Valley to address issues affecting the region's residents including affordable housing.
- Email: info@faithinthevalley.org
- Services: Works with the San Joaquin's low-income, rural regions to help people advocate for issues affecting their communities.
- Phone: (559) 369-2790
Other Housing Assistance
The state of California created a guide to help renters and landlords navigate their rights and know what resources are available during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Family & Children
- Services: Offers support and training services for children and families including school success, dental care services, and more.
- Phone: (209) 948-1553; 1-800-526-1555
- Email: admin@frrcsj.org
- Services: Helps families of San Joaquin County provide support and resources during COVID-19.
- Phone: (209) 953-KIDS
- Email: sjckids@sjgov.org
- Services: Provides state and federal public assistance and social services programs like CalWORKs, CalFresh, Medi-Cal, Mary Graham Children’s Shelter, refugee assistance, and more to San Joaquin County residents.
- Phone: (209) 468-1000
Food Distributions
- Services: The Mobile Farmer's Market distributes fresh produce throughout San Joaquin County to families with children and seniors who have limited access to supermarkets.
- Phone: (209) 464-7369 ext. 1009
- Email: mkenison@stocktonfoodbank.org
- Services: Distributes food to individuals and families in San Joaquin and Stanislaus County.
- Phone: (209) 239-2091
- Email: infosjstan@secondharvest.org
- Services: Distributes food to people who need immediate assistance in San Joaquin County.
- Phone: (209) 464-7369
- Email: info@StocktonFoodBank.org
The state of California created a guide to help people get food including affordable groceries and prepared meals.
Mental Health
- Services: For San Joaquin County residents who are looking for help or support for their mental health.
- Phone:
Mental Health Outreach Coordinator - 209-468-3498
Children & Youth Parent Advocate - 209-468-2385
Patient's Rights Advocate - 209-468-8676
Family Advocate - 209-401-6087
- Services: Find a variety of mental health professionals such as therapists, psychologists and counselors, who are listed in an area near you.
Services: Offers affordable psychotherapy sessions virtually for people who do not have health insurance or whose health insurance doesn't have sufficient mental health benefits.
- Services: A resource specifically for the Latinx community to help find a therapist in your area.
- Email: hola@therapyforlatinx.com
- Services: Find a network of Queer and Trans Therapists of color who serve the vast and multifaceted QTPoC community.
- Email: nqttcn@gmail.com
The state of California created a guide to help people manage stress during COVID-19.
Services: If you're in experiencing thoughts of suicide or emotional crisis, the lifeline connects people with free and confidential support any time of the day.
Phone: 1-800-273-8255
Employment
- Phone: (209) 468-3500
- Email: info@sjcworknet.org
Financial Support
- Services: The Employee Development Department (EDD) offers several benefit programs including for people who have been impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
- The grant pays up to $800 per person for basic needs, such as housing, utility assistance, child care, transportation costs, and some 'work from home' costs. The deadline to apply for the grant is now December 31, 2020.
- Contact your local Workforce Development Board as each county and board may have a different process to apply.
- Services: The Public Utilities Commission offers a directory to help you find low-cost internet plans where you live.
- Services: The Public Utilities Commission offers a directory to help you find discounts on home and cell phone providers in your area.
- Services: The California Small Enterprise Task Force connects California small businesses to COVID-19 resources including support from attorneys and business advisors.
- Contact: Register for weekly office hours
- Services: Helps provide small businesses resources like free business consulting, affordable trainings, and other needs.
- Phone: 209-954-5089
- Services: The City of Stockton is offering microloans to small businesses' ranging from $3,000 - $30,000.
- Phone: (209) 937-8539
- Email: economic.development@stocktonca.gov
If you have a resource you'd like to add to the list, please send your suggestions to ssanchez1@abc10.com. Thank you!
